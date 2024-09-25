Cardinals' Top Free Agent Signing Out For Season
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are losing defensive lineman Justin Jones to injured reserve and he will be out for the season, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Jones is out for the remainder of the year with a triceps injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.
"Justin Jones is going to go on IR - he's going to be done for the year. He'll come back better than ever. [We] signed Naquan Jones to replace him on the roster there. Naquon, obviously he's been here, we feel good about him," said Gannon.
Jones inked a three-year, $31.1 million contract in free agency with Arizona this offseason - the highest deal the Cardinals gave out in terms of total dollar amount.
Jones now joins fellow front seven members in BJ Ojulari (out for season with a knee injury) and Darius Robinson (expected to be back at some point with calf injury) currently on injured reserve.
It's a blow to a defensive front that was already down two of its biggest potential contributors. Names such as Bilal Nichols, L.J. Collier, Dante Stills and Roy Lopez will be asked to step up in his absence among others in the room.
Gannon also confirmed right tackle Jackson Barton is day to day with a toe injury while tight end Trey McBride is in concussion protocol.
Arizona hosts the Washington Commanders this week.
