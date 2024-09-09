Cardinals Rookie Makes NFL History for Wrong Reason
ARIZONA -- All eyes were on Arizona Cardinals top pick Marvin Harrison Jr. in his NFL debut.
Unfortunately, they didn't see much.
Despite hype building at near all-time highs for the No. 4 overall pick, Harrison walked away with one reception on just a handful of targets.
It was a rather disappointing showing - though the rookie doesn't deserve much (if any) of the blame.
Despite a drop that could be attributed to jitters, Harrison commanded massive respect from the Bills' secondary throughout the afternoon and Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing didn't exactly draw up a game plan to get his rookie playmaker the ball.
Harrison's one catch for four yards on three targets set a historically low mark according to ESPN's Stats and Info department.
"They were the fewest receiving yards by a receiver taken in the top five during his debut since Desmond Howard -- who had no yards in 1992 -- and fewest yards by a receiver taken in the top 10 during his debut since Mike Williams had three in 2005, according to ESPN Stats & Information."- ESPN's Josh Weinfuss on Marvin Harrison
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Buffalo did a good job defensively prepping for Harrison.
“They were clouding him,” Gannon told Arizona Sports' Paul Calvisi postgame.
“When they were playing shell, they were playing forms of cloud to him, two-man to him, swiping to him. Credit to Buffalo there.
“They obviously were trying to take him away,” Gannon added while talking to reporters post-game. “But we had a bunch of guys catch balls, so that’s how our offense is gonna be built. The ball should go where it should go depending on the coverage.”
Harrison finished at the bottom of eight pass-catchers for Arizona in terms of receiving yards - all three of the Cardinals' running backs recorded more yards than Harrison.
"There wasn't any not not trying to get them the ball," Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said following the game.
He later added, “As a quarterback going through your reads, sometimes the ball goes to him. It’s not my job. Obviously, I have a sense and a feel for the guys when they aren’t getting the ball and when they are getting the ball, but I leave that up to (offensive coordinator Drew Petzing)."
Regardless, Harrison needs to see a massive uptick in looks - he's too talented not to make an impact for the Cardinals.