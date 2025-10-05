All Cardinals

Cardinals Set to Welcome Star Rookie Back to Lineup

The Arizona Cardinals are going to welcome back one of their top picks.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (0) against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (0) against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to welcome back Will Johnson to the lineup.

Johnson, who has missed the last two weeks with a groin injury, is expected to make his return when the Cardinals host the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.

From NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

"#AZCardinals rookie CB Will Johnson, who hasn't played since mid-September because of a groin injured, is likely to play on Sunday, source said. A boost for the secondary."

Johnson is officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

What Will Johnson's Return Means for Cardinals

Johnson, when healthy, has been a bright spot in a depleted Cardinals secondary.

The rookie cornerback's length and ball-skills have been on display in the limited amount of action we've seen from Johnson.

Johnson was set to have a role in the Cardinals' cornerback room even before all the injuries, though absences from Sean Murphy-Bunting, Starling Thomas and eventually Garrett Williams practically guaranteed hefty playing time.

Johnson's re-introduction to the lineup couldn't come at a more crucial time, as two other Arizona cornerbacks in Denzel Burke (knee) and Max Melton (hamstring) are questionable entering Sunday.

The Cardinals didn't elevate any cornerbacks from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, perhaps showing a boost of confidence in having two if not all three questionable cornerbacks active and ready to go.

The Titans, meanwhile, are reportedly set to have two key pieces back in their offense with RB Tyjae Spears and WR Calvin Ridley looking good to go on their side despite dealing with injuries.

We'll get official inactives 90 minutes prior to kickoff, so we'll know then who is healthy enough to play.

Cardinals Hope to Rebound

After dropping two-straight games, the Cardinals find themselves at .500 entering Week 5, and quite the opponent to have a rebound performance.

The Titans are 0-4 entering this week, though Arizona knows the mantra "Any Given Sunday" is all too true.

“When you turn on the tape, it catches our guys' attention," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.

"I know their record and where they're at right now, but they've got really good coaches, really good players, and we're going to have to play probably our best scheme to date to beat them.”

Arizona has one of the largest betting spreads this week as home favorites - and Johnson's health could be a key part of ensuring the Cardinals again find themselves with a winning record when the clock hits zero.

