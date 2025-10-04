What Last-Minute Moves Mean for Cardinals in Week 5
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made a handful of roster moves ahead of their Week 5 battle against the Tennessee Titans:
- DL Bilal Nichols was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Nichols hasn't played since last October with a neck injury and had his 21 day practice window opened earlier this week.
- DL Zach Carter and OL Nick Leverett were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. The Cardinals used both of their standard elevation spots this weekend.
READ: Titans Welcome Back RB From Injured Reserve vs Cardinals
What Do These Moves Mean for Cardinals?
The Cardinals get a boost along the defensive line with Darius Robinson previously being ruled out this week with a chest injury. Walter Nolen has yet to begin practicing, and a once deep Cardinals DL room has been a bit thinned out since the start of the year.
Nichols, while not expected to be a major game-changer, will potentially provide a veteran presence along a defensive line already featuring names such as Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson. He will likely be on a snap count.
While Carter will also be plugged in along the defensive line, Leverett's elevation comes after Evan Brown likely won't play after being ruled doubtful.
Arizona is reportedly going to see veteran Will Hernandez back in the lineup, which is expected to come at left guard to fill in Brown's place. Leverett and Jon Gaines will look to serve as depth pieces tomorrow in case the injury bug bites again.
The Biggest Takeaway...
Perhaps the best piece of news in all of this was no cornerbacks being called up - which is big considering the Cardinals now have three corners in Max Melton, Will Johnson and Denzel Burke all questionable entering Sunday.
With so many corners questionable, the Cardinals must be confident in at least two of the three players being ready to go.
READ: New Injury Means Cardinals Could Take Another Hit
Johnson - Arizona's second-round pick this year - has missed the last two games with a groin injury. After dropping their last two games, the Cardinals' defense would love to welcome back the ballhawk.
Official inactives will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday, so we'll know for sure then who is in or out for Week 5.
However, judging based off Arizona's practice squad elevations, the Cardinals must be confident in their corners being remotely healthy.