Cardinals Should Target Steelers QB
The Arizona Cardinals don't have many areas left that need significant improvement - at least not from a floor-raising perspective. But behind Kyler Murray, Arizona's quarterback depth is questionable, at best.
That - and the undeniable questions surrounding Murray himself - is a good indication that the Cardinals could likely use an addition to the group.
The list of free agent quarterbacks available, with respect to those featured, is anything but pretty. But former first-round pick Justin Fields might be a name worth kicking the tires on for GM Monti Ossenfort.
Justin Fields Makes Sense for Arizona Cardinals
Fields struggled as the starter for an overall disastrous Chicago Bears franchise from 2021-2023, but found some success in a more limited role with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.
This past season, Fields made six starts in relief of an injured Russell Wilson, threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception en route to a 4-2 record. He added 289 yards and five scores on the ground as well.
At initial look, this might not be a move that makes sense for Arizona, but Fields provides something the Cardinals don't have: a quarterback who can step in and win a game at a moment's notice, provided he has infrastructure.
Arizona certainly does have infrastructure. While Fields' passing ability is a bit lacking, his mobility and 6-foot-3 frame make him a dynamic player.
If he's able to play to his strengths, and be set up for easy, short completions, an injury to Murray might not be as much of a step back for Arizona as it could have been in 2024.
Fields is far from perfect, and has plenty of struggles, with 43 turnovers in his 50 games. He's struggled with inaccuracy and tried to make too much out of nothing while taking huge sacks.
But he's had experience backing up a more diminutive quarterback, can come in for special packages, and has enough impressive athletic talent to keep his team afloat in the interim. Murray played all 17 games in 2024, but that's anything but a guarantee to happen again.
Fields wouldn't be competing for the franchise role. The Cardinals have been steadfast and consistent in their commitment to Murray.
But investing a bit more into the QB room to provide Murray a quality backup would provide insurance, and any level of QB "competition" could help raise Murray to another level of play.
Fields shouldn't be a priority for Arizona by any means, with much greater need coming in the front seven. But adding another talented - if flawed - arm to the QB room can only help Murray and the Cardinals' offense.