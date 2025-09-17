Cardinals Show Interest in 4 Free Agents Amid Injury Crisis
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals worked out the following four players on Tuesday after their Week 2 win against the Carolina Panthers:
CB Andrew Booth
CB Shemar Bartholomew
CB Ekow Boye-Doe
DL Zach Carter
The workouts come as a result of the Cardinals losing their three starting cornerbacks in Garrett Williams, Will Johnson and Max Melton during Sunday's win. Arizona also saw defensive end L.J. Collier depart due to an injury.
Williams and Melton left due to knee injuries while Johnson was taken out with a groin issue. Collier left with a knee as well.
Arizona is now facing a harsh reality of potentially losing their top five cornerbacks after previously seeing Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas down for the season.
We're expected to gain more information when we speak with Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon later this morning.
More on each of the players Arizona worked out.
Cardinals Bring in Four Players
Boye-Doe might be the most familiar name for Cardinals fans after he spent this past offseason in Arizona. He initially went undrafted in 2023 and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, whom he won a Super Bowl with that season.
He joined the New York Giants' practice squad in 2024 before landing in the desert. Boye-Doe was waived ahead of final roster cuts this preseason.
Booth is a former second-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft and has the most experience out of the cornerbacks worked out by Arizona recently, playing in 30 games through his three years in the league.
Booth was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys last preseason and was released this August by the organization.
Bartholomew went undrafted in 2024 and signed with the New York Jets. He was cut and eventually signed with the Carolina Panthers, though he was released after final roster cuts.
Moving to the trenches, Carter was a third-round pick by the Bengals in 2022, spending two full years with the organization before being waived and eventually signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. He was cut this August by Las Vegas.
Cardinals Confident They Can Rebound
Despite being 2-0, there's several concerns surrounding Arizona's ability to maintain their success with such an injured secondary - though Gannon believes in the current corps of Elijah Jones, Kei'Trel Clark and Denzel Burke to get the job done.
“Well, the coaches did a phenomenal job because it’s all happening fast, but that’s why we talk about it and have all those different plans," Gannon said on making adjustments with the injury bug.
"You never know when they’re going to come up. Then it’s a credit to our guys of understanding how roles can change quickly in a game, what they have to do on game day and all the different hats that they can possibly wear. They might not need to, but they might need to too.
"Which came up yesterday, so (I’m) really proud of them for that because I’ve been in situations where it’s chaotic and frantic and you don’t do the right things to where that game does get away from you. I thought our guys handled that, so that was good.”