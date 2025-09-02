Cardinals Show Interest in 5 Free Agents
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals worked out the following five players on Monday, according to the league's transaction wire:
LB Jared Bartlett
LB Stone Blanton
LB Devin Harper
DT Zach Carter
DT Denzel Daxon
Arizona is beginning Week 1 prep for the New Orleans Saints and just trimmed their roster down to 53 players last week.
More On Each Free Agent
Bartlett was an undrafted free agent in this year's draft class, initially signing with the New York Jets. He also had a stint with the Green Bay Packers this summer.
Blanton, also going undrafted this year, inked a deal with the 49ers following the draft but was waived in San Francisco's final roster cuts.
Harper, the third linebacker the Cardinals worked out, has a bit more experience. He was a sixth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft and was waived during the 2023 season before being picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals - ahead of 2024 - cut him, which prompted the Pittsburgh Steelers to ink Harper to their practice squad - where he stayed until this August.
Carter was a third-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 37 games for the organization before being waived in October of 2024. A week later Carter landed with the Las Vegas Raiders and remained with them through before being cut last week.
Daxon actually was drafted in the second round of the CFL's draft in 2024 but inked a deal with the Dallas Cowboys after going undrafted in the NFL. He stayed with Dallas through last week, where he was cut.
How Cardinals Move Forward
The Cardinals do have one practice squad spot open after final roster cuts - and clearly Arizona values another body within the defensive front seven.
Players such as Walter Nolen III, BJ Ojulari and Bilal Nichols are on PUP to begin the season - which means they'll be out for at minimum the first four weeks.
Justin Jones was recently placed on injured reserve, too.
"I'm excited every day. You just have to do your job at a high level, block out all the external factors, block out all the noise and do your job the best you can do it. I told the players that too," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said today in prep for Week 1.
"That’s for everybody in that building… staff, coaches, players, everyone's doing the same thing today. How can we do it a little bit better?”
We'll see if the Cardinals make any roster moves this week.