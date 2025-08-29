Podcast: What to Make of Cardinals Initial Roster
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals, like every other NFL team, trimmed their roster down to 53 players this week.
Going from 90 to 53 is quite the cut, and head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters it's a tough time of year.
"Toughest part about the business, obviously, you know, because a lot of guys put a lot of work into it and we like all these guys," Gannon said.
"But just unfortunately, can't keep everybody - so we try to do the best we can with the 53 and then with the practice squad. A lot of moving parts. I would say this: The roster, just like all 32 teams, is very fluid, especially the first week or two. So it's probably not going to look like the same as it does right now in a couple days, or even going into Week 1."
What should we make from the initial roster cuts?
The Cardinals on SI podcast went live to discuss:
Guys such as Simi Fehoko, DeeJay Dallas and Darren Hall were considered to be the top surprise cuts.
Fehoko and Hall returned on Arizona's practice squad while Dallas signed with the Carolina Panthers.
Quarterback Clayton Tune also found a new home after three training camps with the team, landing with the Green Bay Packers.
After the initial cuts, the Cardinals signed the following players to their practice squad:
Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
Linebacker Elliott Brown
Offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers
Running back Michael Carter
Offensive lineman Jake Curhan
Tight end Josiah Deguara
Wide receiver Simi Fehoko
Defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow
Cornerback Darren Hall
Offensive lineman Nick Leverett
Wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer
Defensive lineman Elijah Simmons
CB Chigozie Anusiem
OL Demontrey Jacobs
QB Kedon Slovis
OL Roy Mbaeteka (international player program)
As of now, Arizona still has one spot open on their practice squad.
The Cardinals also placed Justin Jones on injured reserve while adding Aaron Brewer back to the active roster after initially being cut.
Walter Nolen, Bilal Nichols and BJ Ojulari are on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. They'll miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season.