Arizona Cardinals Star Earns Serious Praise From Former Player
Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker is one of the franchise's most recognized and accomplished players.
Baker's career includes seven Pro Bowl selections with four All-Pro nods to boast. With 901 tackles in eight seasons, his production and nose for the football has earned him respect from teammates in the facility and those who face him across the league.
That love extends to former Cardinals DB Antrel Rolle, who recently sat down with insider Kyle Odegard and offered some hefty praise.
Budda Baker Earns Massive Respect From Antrel Rolle
“Budda Baker is a flying missile. He’s careless about his body, but it’s not even so much that he’s careless about his body. His heart is just that big, and he’s such a good player, that he fears no one. And it shows. Guys like that are the ones you want on your team. He’s one of the best pickups by the team in the past 10 years, absolutely," Rolle told Odegard.
Coming from a player such as Rolle, that's some pretty well deserved words of compliments.
Even when the Cardinals were borderline unwatchable, Baker showed up and gave fans something to cheer for on a weekly basis.
Arizona's front office took notice and handled a brief contract standoff with Baker previously before handing him a three-year, $54 million extension last December - ensuring the heart and soul of their defense didn't sniff the free agent market.
Now, entering 2025, an upgraded Cardinals defense can help Baker become even more of a problem for opposing offensive coordinators.
Baker says it can be a two-way street in terms of impact:
"As long as I can be in different areas, that messes up the offense's understanding of where I'm at, but also creates one-on-ones for our defensive lineman," Baker said earlier this offseason. "As long as we can create one-on-ones and I can do my job at a high level, that's all the matters."
This might be one of the most talented teams Baker's had the luxury of playing on, which has given fans in the desert good reason for excitement moving into 2025.
“I was drafted here, I know it was a different GM and a different coaching staff, but for me all I’ve been trying to do is do my job at a high level each and every day,” Baker said on The Mina Kimes Show earlier this offseason.
“Of course, I’m a sore loser, I hate losing, and my career with the Cardinals has kind of been more losing than winning.
“But for me it’s just stay ten toes down, you believe in what you believe in, and I believe in this coaching staff, I believe in these players that we brought in, free agency, draft, and very excited for the future.”