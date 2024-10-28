Cardinals Star Reacts to Breakout Performance
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals fans have been begging for a breakout Marvin Harrison Jr. performance.
They finally got it.
Harrison's six-reception, 111-yard performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 helped Arizona notch their first series of back to back wins in the Jonathan Gannon era.
Most notably, Harrison's performance featured a touchdown against Jalen Ramsey in man coverage.
It was Harrison's second 100-yard game of the season, though this performance felt like a re-arrival of Harrison after weeks of struggling.
"I just try to go out there and make plays when the ball comes my way. I know in big situations, big moments I'm someone that -- I try to be someone we can count on to make the plays for us," he said following the game.
"Any time there's a two-minute drill or we need to make a big play, I do my best to get open and touch the ball."
The Cardinals saw a number of improvements on the offensive side of the ball in their win, especially against one of the league's top defensive units. Quarterback Kyler Murray notched his first 300-yard game of the season while tight end Trey McBride also reached over 100 yards receiving.
It was a complete offensive performance for Arizona, something they've been waiting on practically the whole season.
"Any time you have other receivers out there -- I think we have a great group of Dortch, Mike and Zay back there, I think we can all make plays. I think just having a great group allows you to get your one-on-one matchups and then allows you to go out there and win," Harrison said.
"No one person can be out there getting all the targets and things like that. Any time you can kind of spread the ball
around, I think it makes the whole offense better."
Now, at least for one week, the Cardinals' top pick can breathe a sigh of relief.
"It feels great. (laughter) It does feel great. It's hard to get wins in this league. It's hard to be successful in this league, period, so obviously we have to keep going, keep building on this and never get complacent.
"Definitely feels great."
