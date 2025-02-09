Cardinals Star Wants Myles Garrett Trade
The Arizona Cardinals are in desperate need of a big boost to their defensive line, and star tight end Trey McBride doesn't seem to think a trade for star pass rusher Myles Garrett should be out of the question.
McBride, speaking with PHNX Cardinals on radio row, told Cardinals fans that their desire to see Garrett in the desert is "absolutely" warranted.
"We have some money, and we need a guy like that, we're desperate for an edge rusher of that caliber, for sure. Any team that Myles gets on, that team instantly becomes so much better. He brings so much to that defense, he's a game-wrecker," McBride said.
Garrett publicly requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns on February 3, but strongly emphasized his desire to compete for Super Bowls.
For a franchise like Arizona, coming off an inconsistent 8-9 season, some might think it hasty to consider the Cardinals "in" on a player of the star pass rusher's dominance and resumé. The Cardinals are not on many radars as a potential Super Bowl contender, for the moment,
Garrett recorded 14 sacks and a career-high 22 TFLs in 2024, is a year removed from 2023 Defensive Player of the Year honors, and comes with six pro bowl nominations. He's managed 10 or more sacks in seven of his eight NFL seasons.
Garrett's reputation is well-deserved, and Arizona's star tight end expressed his respect for the dangerous pass rusher.
"That's the other thing, I want him on my team, but then again I don't want to block him in practice every day, that sounds miserable," said McBride, with a laugh.
Regardless, the Cardinals need help on the defensive line. Arizona's pass rush managed 41 sacks on the year, but lacked a dominant playmaker on the d-line.
Zaven Collins was the Cardinals' leading sack-producer with only five, and Arizona ranked 28th in the NFL with a 33% pass rush win rate.
Adding a player like Garrett to the defensive line would be a major boost, and McBride seems to be on the same page as most Cardinals fans when it comes to making a trade for the six-time All-Pro.
"He's a tremendous athlete, and I would love to see him in some Cardinal red."