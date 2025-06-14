Arizona Cardinals Star WR One of NFL's Best in This Category
There has been plenty of talk about whether or not Arizona Cardinals' first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr. can live up to his draft position, or whether he can develop a true relationship with QB Kyler Murray.
At the end of it all, fans and media were simply unsatisfied. And granted, Harrison's numbers didn't pop. He recorded 885 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, but that hardly justifies a "generational" tag, right?
The eye test (and later Harrison himself) suggested the NFL provided the former OSU standout a bigger challenge than may have been anticipated. Though Harrison was a refined prospect, he noted that the game felt "fast" for him, and it was clear he was not on the same page as his QB for a good portion of the season.
But does this mean he's a bust? Most likely, no.
Why Marvin Harrison Jr. Isn't Bust for Arizona Cardinals
In fact, according to Pro Football Focus' Lauren Gray, the Cardinals' rookie was one of the three best-graded receivers on comeback routes, with an 85.5 grade. Harrison sits behind Tutu Atwell and Terry McLaurin in this category.
Does this one route mean everything? No, admittedly not. A comeback route doesn't justify Harrison as a good (or bad) player.
But comebacks are built on quick acceleration and deceleration, as well as timing.
It doesn't mean everything, but it does suggest that the former No. 4 pick has the skills necessary to execute even when the margin for error is quite low. There should be no question of his physical and technical abilities.
What it also means is this: the Cardinals need to unlock Harrison. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is committed to a run-first offense and clearly does not want to emphasize a deep passing game. But Harrison can't be limited to stop routes, comebacks and sacrificial clear-out dummy routes.
Harrison has made big plays happen when he was allowed to get loose downfield. Murray also threw inaccurate passes at times to him.
All of that can improve. Harrison has added some bulk, and should be less intimidated by NFL defenses. Contested catches should begin to favor the legacy stud, and if he's given his due downfield targets, could emerge as a legitimately daunting WR1 for opposing CBs to cover.
The Cardinals simply need to not handicap their own offense unnecessarily. If the results aren't there, that's one thing, but they need to begin leaning on Harrison, even when TE Trey McBride is still racking up yards and receptions.