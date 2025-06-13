Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray wins high praise from ex-NFL QB
The Arizona Cardinals are entering a pivotal year after not making the playoffs a season ago. Amid a challenging division in the NFC West, quarterback Kyler Murray will be entering his seventh season in the league since being drafted first overall in 2019.
Murray and the Cardinals haven't quite seen the success they would have liked thus far into his tenure, with only one season above .500, but they could look to bounce back here in 2025 with question marks surrounding the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.
Murray has been a solid quarterback since entering the league, proving to be the dual-threat quarterback most thought he could be. However, there is still room for him to become an elite player in this league, but it will be up to his personnel to help get him there.
Recently, Arizona Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard sat down with former NFL quarterback Rex Grossman to discuss a number of topics, including his thoughts on Murray. While the former Chicago Bear expressed his opinion on Murray, he also added that he would like to see improvement on the opposite side of the ball.
"I love watching him play. I think he would be awesome on a great team," said Grossman. "I’d like to see him have an unbelievable defense, to not have to put it all on his shoulders.”
Grossman wasn't the best of quarterbacks during his time in the league, and he relied heavily on his defense with the Bears, which ultimately helped take him to the Super Bowl back in the 2006-2007 season.
Grossman believes in Murray, and he understands the importance of a strong defense to go along with it. No one player can carry a team to success in the NFL. Grossman continued his conversation with Odegard, mentioning that the Cards need to take advantage of Murray while he is still in his prime.
"The Cardinals have a great quarterback; it’s not like they should be looking for someone else," Grossman continued. "In his prime, they need to do everything they can to have one of those special years... He’s must-see TV, and I never bet against Kyler Murray. Ever. I’ve been burnt too many times. You’re never out of games with him.”
Murray has the intangibles it takes for a quarterback to be elite, and it would be wise for the Cardinals to take full advantage of this while he is still in his era of prime.
And it seems as if they received this message even before Grossman's comments. This offseason, the Cardinals went heavy on the defensive side of the ball to try and improve the defense. From the draft to free agency, pieces were added to help curb a middle-of-the-pack defense from a year ago.
If the defense can come together, Murray takes advantage of his opportunities with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride, and a strong run game with the hopeful emergence of Trey Benson, then we could see a special season out of Arizona.
