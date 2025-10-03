Cardinals Suffer Expected Blow Before Titans Game
As expected, Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson will not go on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, as confirmed by head coach Jonathan Gannon on Friday.
"Happy Friday. D-Rob, we'll rule him out today. He's not going to make it. Everybody else, we'll kind of see how today goes, and then have that final report for you after practice," Gannon told reporters.
Robinson suffered a chest injury in Week 4's battle on Thursday Night Football and did not return to action after leaving in the third quarter. He did not practice on either Monday, Wednesday or Thursday, so his absence was expected this weekend.
More on Darius Robinson's Outlook
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says Robinson is expected to miss some time with the injury. though he won't miss the entire season.
"He will miss a little time but they expect to get him back. They are not putting him on IR. Not as bad as feared," said Gambadoro.
Robinson has struggled to get going in his second season after his rookie campaign was marred by injuries and personal matters.
Despite playing more snaps than any other defensive lineman, he's failed to show up on the stat sheet - though head coach Jonathan Gannon believes the former first-round pick is playing well.
“I think he's playing well. I did talk to him about… I think that's some noise that we talk about. I know he wants to get on the stat sheet too, but the most important thing is (to) just do your job," said Gannon.
Updates to Other Injured Cardinals
The Cardinals are expected to see Will Hernandez back in the fold this weekend after the interior guard has ramped up his recovery from a torn ACL suffered last season.
Hernandez could get some run at either guard spot with Isaiah Adams struggling on the right and starting left guard Evan Brown currently is dealing with a hamstring injury.
Arizona moves into Sunday with some offensive changes on the horizon after a slow 2-2 start.
"We'll see on Sunday. I like what we're doing, though. I liked a few things and like I said, it might probably go a little bit under the radar. It's not going to be like, 'Oh, we're now a Mike Leach spread offense' but I like how we're going to try to attack and it's going to come down execution," said Gannon.