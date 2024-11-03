Cardinals Suffer Last-Minute Blow vs Bears
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears have released their inactives ahead of Week 9's battle at State Farm Stadium.
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who was a late add to the injury report on Sunday morning, is inactive.
Murphy-Bunting has been struggling with the neck injury for three weeks and missed last week's win over the Miami Dolphins. He was a full participant all week through practice.
Defensive linemen Naquon Jones and Roy Lopez were both questionable entering the weekend, and while Lopez receives the green light, Jones will be inactive.
Along a depleted Cardinals front seven that has lost names such as Justin Jones, Bilal Nichols, BJ Ojulari and Dennis Gardeck, Arizona needs all the help they can get against one of the hottest running backs in the league in Chicago's D'Andre Swift.
DL Ben Stille was the only practice squad elevation for the Cardinals this weekend.
Darius Robinson and Jonah Williams were previously ruled out ahead of Week 9. Robinson has yet to play all season due to a calf injury while Williams just saw his 21 day practice window to return from injured reserve opened .
The Cardinals hope to establish a three-game winning streak when the dust settles here at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is currently 4-4 and tied atop the NFC West.
Kickoff is at 2:05 PM Arizona time.
More Arizona Cardinals News
- How to Bet Bears vs Cardinals
- Preview: How Cardinals Defeat Bears
- Cardinals Starting CB Late Add to Injury Report
- Bears Demote Starter For Cardinals Game
- It's No Secret Who Cardinals Want at Trade Deadline