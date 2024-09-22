Cardinals Suffer Massive Blow Before Lions Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have ruled offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum as inactive ahead of Week 3's matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Beachum was initially ruled as questionable by the Cardinals entering the weekend after he picked up a hamstring injury during practice this week. He participated fully on Wednesday before being limited on Thursday and missing practice on Friday.
The Cardinals elevated practice squad tackles Charlie Heck and Jackson Barton to the active roster yesterday, and either of the two will take Beachum's place. Heck has vast starting experience previously but Barton has been in OC Drew Petzing's system longer.
Beachum started the season as the backup tackle for both starters in Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams.
Williams was hurt after just one quarter of play in Week 1 and Beachum has anchored the right side of the offensive line since.
Beachum has started 150 games through his 12 full seasons played in the league with experience on both sides.
This is a massive blow for a Cardinals team looking to stop premier pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
Hutchinson enters Week 3 with 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
“Yeah, you have to be. He warrants that, he's a great player," said Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray earlier this week when asked if you have to be aware of where Hutchinson is at.
"The things he has done in his short career are pretty impressive. He is who he is and he's going to continue to be that guy for the rest of his career. We definitely have to be aware of him.”
Detroit has held opponents to exactly 20 points in both games to start 2024.
Wide receiver Greg Dortch was also questionable with a hamstring injury but was reportedly given the green light last night.
Kickoff is at 1:25 PM PST.
