Cardinals, Titans Reveal Lengthy Week 5 Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans have revealed their Week 5 Wednesday injury reports, and it's a lengthy list for both sides.
Arizona Cardinals Wednesday Report
DNP - Kelvin Beachum (rest), Darius Robinson (pec)
Limited - Evan Brown (hamstring), Greg Dortch (collarbone), Simi Fehoko (concussion), Jon Gaines (finger), Will Johnson (groin), Zay Jones (concussion) and Bilal Nichols (neck)
The Cardinals opened Nichols' 21 day return window earlier this week, which might be needed as the outlook on Darius Robinson doesn't look promising for Sunday.
Johnson practicing is a good sign after he missed the last two games.
Tennessee Titans Wednesday Report
DNP - Blake Hance (shoulder), JC Latham (hip), Bryce Oliver (knee), Calvin Ridley (knee/elbow)
Limited - Mike Brown (knee), James Lynch (shoulder), Tony Pollard (rest), Jeffery Simmons (rest), Tyjae Spears (ankle), Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring), Kevin Zeitler (foot)
Cardinals Not Overlooking Titans
Despite the Titans being 0-4, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon isn't overlooking the visiting team when they're at State Farm Stadium this weekend.
“They're in Denver versus a good football team; it's a one score game in the fourth quarter. In Houston, it’s six-nothing late in a third and they're on defense. Houston's backed up, it's second-and-33, got a chance to get out of that and tie the game. In Indy, (they) generated some explosive plays and put a bunch of points up on the board.
"That one got a little bit away from them I think in the third. And then the Rams, they're up in that game in the second half versus the LA Rams, so say what you want. I laugh. Talk to people around the league and even us, you're a couple plays away from your record being significantly different, better or worse. That's reality in the NFL.
"I talked to the team today, not to slight college football, but this is not a 0-4 college football team that has no chance of winning. Everybody in the NFL has a chance to win every game. They've got really good players, really good coaches and we have to play, like I've said, probably our best game to get a win.”
The Cardinals themselves are on a two-game losing streak, though they're among the highest-favored teams in sportsbooks entering the weekend.
Gannon says there's no panic in the desert.
“Yeah, no panic button here. Trust the process, but I am very aware of when we have to tweak our process for results, and that goes into everything. You talk about it kind of daily when you're in the NFL, you're going to go through stretches of games, of during a game, a two-game block, a three-game block or a half here and there, it’s not all going to work like you want it to.
"You have to look at it with a critical eye and see if you have to tweak some things. That's the fun of the job and that's our job. My job first is if we have problems, we have to solve problems. You can do that a bunch of different ways, but that's all 32 teams are probably doing the same thing.”