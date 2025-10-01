No Panic Button - But Cardinals Know Something Needs to Change
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals move into their Week 5 battle against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday with a 2-2 record.
The team has lost their last two games - both within the NFC West division and both coming off field goals cementing defeat in the final moments.
Injuries are mounting up in the desert, too. Nobody knows what to make of first-round pick Darius Robinson's injury status while the Cardinals are now down two starting running backs - on top of the barrage of health battles they faced prior.
Yet despite a two-game losing streak, a banged-up squad and an overall concerning offense - head coach Jonathan Gannon isn't worried about his Cardinals.
Cardinals Not Pressing Panic Button
"No panic button here. Trust the process, but I am very aware of when we have to tweak our process for results," Gannon told reporters.
"I talk about it kind of daily, when you're in the NFL, you're going to go through stretches of games - during a game - a two game block, a three game block, a half like, here and there, it's not all going to work like you want it to. You got to look at it with a critical eye and see if you have to tweak some things. You know what I mean?
"And that's the fun of the job. That's our job, my job first is to - if we have problems - we got to solve problems. You can do that a bunch of different ways, but all 32 teams are probably doing the same thing."
Exactly what needs to change remains to be seen - though many believe Arizona's overall lack of offensive success needs some quick fixing thanks to the continued misconnections between Kyler Murray/Marvin Harrison Jr. and a poor rushing attack that's underperfomed to standard thus far.
Gannon was also asked about the mental attitude of the Cardinals:
"Really good. Shot of adrenaline. Let's get a win this week. But it really started on Monday, and we got to control today. That's the most important thing," he said.
A potential get-right game sits ahead of the Cardinals on Sunday with the 0-4 Tennessee Titans traveling to town.
Arizona is one of the heaviest favorites according to Vegas in Week 5 - though Gannon is by no means overlooking the Titans, and rightfully so.
"Say what you want [about] any team. I laugh [if you] talk to people around the league and even us, you're a couple plays away from your record being significantly different, better or worse. That's reality in the NFL," Gannon said.
"I talked to the team today. It's not to slight college football, but this is not a 0-4 college football team that has no chance of winning. Everybody in the NFL has a chance to win every game. They got really good players, really good coaches, and we got to play, like I said, probably our best game to get a win."