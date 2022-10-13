Skip to main content

Cardinals Thursday Injury Report: J.J. Watt Limited

The Arizona Cardinals released their Thursday injury report for Week 5's matchup vs. Seattle.

The Arizona Cardinals returned to practice on Thursday after having a relaxed walk-thru on Wednesday to begin preparations for the Seattle Seahawks. 

The only change to Arizona's injury report was J.J. Watt being limited after a rest day on Wednesday.

All others carried the same status from Wednesday. 

DNP- James Conner (ribs), Rodney Hudson (knee), Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), Matt Prater (hip), Darrel Williams (knee)

Limited- Max Garcia (toe), Dennis Gardeck (ankle), Sean Harlow (ankle), D.J. Humphries (hamstring), Rashard Lawrence (hand), Justin Pugh (elbow)

Cards Seahawks Thurs IR

Earlier today, PFN's Aaron Wilson reported Conner and Williams would likely be out this week, meaning Eno Benjamin would emerge into the RB1 role for the Cardinals. 

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

James Conner
