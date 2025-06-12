Cardinals Training Camp Date Revealed
TEMPE -- Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon says the organization will begin training camp on Tuesday, July 22.
The date isn't officially confirmed by the team, though Gannon had hinted at the date during yesterday's press conference before confirming it with reporters this morning.
Arizona is finishing the final day of mandatory minicamp before breaking away from official football activities for just over a month.
Then, the Cardinals will be at State Farm Stadium for training camp, where the pads finally come on and Gannon can get an authentic evaluation of his roster from top to bottom.
"I'm excited," Gannon told reporters when asked about training camp.
"It'll be good. It was one of the things we kind of tweaked going into [mandatory] camp and the players know this - it [training camp] will have a little more friction during camp - in a safe way. I want to get on the pads a little bit and play football."
As Cards Wire's Jess Root highlights, the July 22 date could be the day in which rookies report for camp.
The Cardinals will begin their preseason on Aug. 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Arizona will host two of three preseason games at State Farm Stadium.
Reflecting back on the progress Arizona has made, Gannon offered this:
"I think our learning was accelerated. I think the new guys in the building - their first year whether it be free agents or rookies - are caught up to speed. These last eight weeks are really just a stepping stone towards camp.
"They know they have to hit the ground running and do the right things in their off time and be ready to go."
Coming off an 8-9 season, the Cardinals made hefty investments on the defensive side of the ball in free agency, grabbing notable names such as Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell.
In the NFL Draft, Arizona utilized six of their seven picks on defense - which includes top picks Walter Nolen and Will Johnson.
Speaking of Johnson, Gannon confirmed the Michigan product is dealing with a hamstring injury but should be ready to roll by training camp.
The Cardinals are heavily expected to compete for both the NFC West and a potential postseason spot after a strong offseason - and there's certainly belief in the building that can happen.
The next step in that process, after things finish up here in Tempe, will be at training camp in just over a month.
Keep posted for an official release from the team sometime soon.