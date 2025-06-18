Arizona Cardinals Need to do These 3 Things Before Camp
The Arizona Cardinals are gearing up for a pivotal 2025 season after a year where they greatly outperformed expectations. It was awesome to see, and it certainly raised the minimum expectation for Jonathan Gannon's team in year three of his tenure.
There will be expectations for him and the team are being raised in a good way, but to make sure they are ready for what comes next, they will have to make sure they checked off all of their offseason to-do items.
Arizona needed to make some additions to both sides of the football, although the majority of those moves went to the defensive side. In fairness, that group needed the most work and it certainly feels like a mission accomplished. The offense could still use some love, however, but there's time left to take care of whatever they feel is necessary.
Arizona Cardinals Must Do These 3 Things
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox put together a list for all 32 teams with a final checklist needed to complete as the NFL enters the dead period of the offseason.
Each team has three items highlighted to be accomplished between now and by some point during the season. It felt like a balance between the three was issued for the Cardinals.
Those three tasks are nothing that we haven't discussed before, however it is noteworthy that another journalist, and one with a much more broad, national perspective would agree with the local guys.
With three items per Knox's personal checklist for the Cardinals, we can break down each. The first is undeniably the biggest must for the offense both now and before the season ends if they hope to get back to the postseason. After all, it was a glaring weakness for the team last year:
1.) Forge a plan for Marvin Harrison Jr
For all intents and purposes, last year‘s usage of the fourth overall pick was not up to par with what it should have been. Still, Arizona snagged nearly 900 receiving yards and eight touchdowns from Harrison as he successfully advertised himself as the future WR1 for this offense.
There will need to be changes to the structure of the offense in 2025 to ensure that MHJ takes the step forward the team would like to see.
In their article, B/R says:
“Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing needs to map out a plan for building more chemistry between Harrison and Murray in training camp and for better highlighting Harrison in the offense.”
Perhaps the biggest reason the Cardinals didn’t get the most out of Harrison was due to offensive play calling by Petzing. He must find better ways to incorporate the Ohio State product into the passing game then he did a year ago. The easiest way to do that is to incorporate more route running and midfield strikes as opposed to downfield, field stretching plays.
2.) Figure out how to use new-look pass rush
I applaud the front office for addressing the pass rush as much as they did this off-season. Its sack production last year (41) was far more to do with scheming than it was having a consistent force getting after the quarterback. That shouldn’t be the case in 2025.
It starts with the addition of Josh Sweat in free agency, who will serve as the Cardinals' ace pass rusher. The former Pro Bowler played his best ball under Gannon, and I’m all aboard his hype train.
Arizona also bulked up its defensive line in addition to retaining its better outside rushers such as Baron Browning.
Knox says Gannon will need to take advantage of his new weapons from his old friend from Philly to the veteran Calais Campbell to rookies Walter Nolen and Jordan Burch.
3.) Add to the receiver room
I’ve said for months now the Cardinals wide receiver room not only needs depth, but needs to prioritize adding someone who can stretch the field. That still has yet to be addressed, and I’m no longer the only person creating a fuss about it.
Knox threw a few names for Arizona to take a look at including veteran Amari Cooper, and the recently released Gabe Davis. B/R says the focus should be “find a way to add competition before camp,” but my intrigue falls in the latter of those two.
Davis has made his best plays as a field stretcher especially with the Buffalo Bills, where he averaged nearly 17 yards per reception in four years with the team. That potential was in full display in a playoff classic against the Kansas City Chiefs. Although that game may be remembered for the infamous “13 seconds,” Davis did set a playoff record with four touchdowns and over 200 yards.
I’d love that move for Arizona, especially at this point in the offseason, but I do stand firm that this should be a move made sooner rather than later.