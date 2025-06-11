Does Tyreek Hill Make Sense for Cardinals?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals heavily improved their defense over the course of the offseason, though the organization didn't reqlly touch the offensive side of the ball.
Arizona is rolling with their same crew on offense, headlined by quarterback Kyler Murray and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
Whether that will pay true dividends for the Cardinals remains to be seen, though Bleacher Report has a wild idea to improve their firepower in Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.
Cardinals, Dolphins Make Crazy Trade for Tyreek Hill
In their article of seven shocking trade that would impact the league's playoff race in 2025, Alex Kay suggested the Cardinals deal a 2026 third and fourth-round pick for Hill.
"Moving on from Hill represents significant cap savings for a Dolphins team that could be trending toward a rebuild," wrote Kay.
"Hill’s contract calls for him to earn $27.7 million in guaranteed salary this season, but cutting or trading him would result in a manageable dead money hit of just $12.8 million. It would also free up nearly $15 million in immediate cap room.
"With the ‘Phins sitting on just $14 million in available cap space—the sixth-lowest in the league—a breakup makes plenty of fiscal sense.
"The Arizona Cardinals are a potential landing spot for Hill. The team is on the rise under head coach Jonathan Gannon, going from 4-13 in his first season to 8-9 last year. The receiving corps still needs a jolt, however, as Arizona avoided making any major splashes in free agency or the draft at the position.
"While the Cardinals have a foundational pass-catcher in Marvin Harrison Jr. to build around for the long haul, adding Hill would give quarterback Kyler Murray the weapons he needs to contend in wide-open NFC West races this coming year and over the next few seasons."
The Cardinals do indeed need a deep threat in their offense, and what better puzzle piece than Hill?
Though he's surely on the downswing of his career, Hill could find himself putting up video game numbers in an offense that draws defenses close to the line of scrimmage thanks to their ability to run the ball.
However, would the Cardinals tolerate Hill's antics?
Gannon's done a careful job curating the locker room to his tailored taste of high football characters, and Hill's off-field drama doesn't make him the cleanest prospect.
It would be a crazy trade, undoubtedly, and that's the point of the article - though this isn't the first or second time this offseason the Cardinals have been connected to Hill.