Arizona Cardinals Update Scary Player Collision at Training Camp
GLENDALE, AZ -- The Arizona Cardinals gave an encouraging update on a scary situation that occured during Thursday's training camp practice.
Towards the end of festivities, Cardinals linebacker J.J. Russell and safety Kitan Crawford collided during seven on seven drills. Both players went to the ground immediately, and while Crawford emerged okay, Russell was on the ground for some time being attended to by trainers.
Russell eventually was placed on a cart via stretcher and was taken out of a silent State Farm Stadium while players, media and fans applauded the player on his way out. Head coach Jonathan Gannon then decided to cut practice short.
The Cardinals released the following statement on Russell:
"JJ Russell is being evaluated for a head & neck injury suffered in this afternoon's practice. He was alert on the field & had movement in all his extremities. He has been taken to a local hospital for further testing & continued evaluation."
Russell first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, sticking with the organization for three years before landing in Arizona this offseason on a one-year contract back in May.
2024 saw Russell play 16 games in Tampa Bay with 24% of snaps coming on the defensive side of the ball. He's been able to carve a career out in special teams, which he played 73% of snaps last season.
"You never want to see that," veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell told reporters on the Russell hit.
"It sucks. Hopefully everything's okay - we'll see as the process goes through how everything works out but I was happy to see him move around and stuff. It sucks - but it's one of those things that happens in football. I've been carted off before and everything was fine - so I'm just praying that's what's fine with him."
It's now been back to back days the Cardinals have suffered terrible injury luck, as yesterday Gannon told reporters the likes of BJ Ojulari, Walter Nolen and Bilal Nichols wouldn't be practicing with the team to begin training camp.
