What's Best Case Scenario for Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray?
It’s do-or-die time for Kyler Murray as he enters year seven in the pros, with potential playoff implications on the line for the Arizona Cardinals. There’s no doubt it’s been a frustrating few years for Murray — battling injuries, inconsistency, and questions about his ceiling — but now is the time to return to form.
This season doesn’t just have personal implications for Murray. The fate of others in the building will be affected based on how he performs. Fans are desperate for a return to the playoffs, which haven’t happened in nearly five years. And even then, that run ended with a blowout loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams — a performance that was heavily impacted by Murray’s play.
No one wants a repeat of that.
Murray doesn’t need to have the greatest statistical season of his career, but he does need to take a step forward.
If we’re looking at what a best-case scenario season could look like, there are a few must-haves.
What Career Year for Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Looks Like
It starts with a career low in interceptions. I know I said he doesn’t need career bests across the board, but turnovers are a different story. Costly mistakes doomed the Cardinals in close games last year — and arguably cost them a playoff berth, maybe even a shot at the NFC West title. Ceasing those backbreaking errors is non-negotiable.
Beyond turnovers, Murray has to cut down on other drive-killers. I’m talking about holding onto the ball too long, taking unnecessary sacks, or forcing throws that fall incomplete. Those are the kinds of mistakes that kill momentum and keep the offense stuck in neutral.
If Murray can limit those issues, we should see a noticeable jump in performance. From there, it’s about capitalizing on scoring opportunities, moving the chains, and leading the team with consistency. No one’s demanding an All-Pro season — we just need steady, winning football.
So what does success actually look like? For me, a best-case scenario would be something like this:
65% completion, 3,600 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 or fewer interceptions.
We also need to see Murray regain his edge as a runner. That element is key to unlocking the full potential of this offense. I don’t think he hits 1,000 rushing yards at this stage in his career, but 700–800 yards feels realistic. Add five rushing touchdowns on top, and that’s an elite dual-threat season.
Put it all together and you’re looking at a best-case stat line of:
4,200 total yards, 30 total touchdowns, and 10 or fewer turnovers.
That kind of year doesn’t just justify the Cardinals' commitment to him — it puts them right in the playoff mix and gives fans real hope.