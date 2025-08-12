Arizona Cardinals Underdog WR Making Noise
Preseason results may not matter, but what certainly does matter in the preseason is how your reserves play.
Arizona Cardinals WR Xavier Weaver may not be a starter, but he showed up and showed out against the Chiefs on Saturday night at State Farm Stadium.
The second-year wide receiver looked good and even scored a touchdown, giving him a great start to a preseason he hopes will earn him a spot on the 2025 regular-season roster.
Xavier Weaver Shines in Arizona Cardinals' Preseason Debut
Weaver’s final stat line featured two catches on four targets, totaling 14 yards and a touchdown. The numbers might not seem like an exceptional performance, but Weaver looked the part and showcased the added weight he put on in the offseason.
After having surgery ahead of his rookie season, Weaver was a slim 169 pounds during his first year in the NFL — and it showed. He only played in two games during the 2024 campaign, but in limited time, Weaver looked physically overmatched.
Weaver understood this and put on 16 pounds during the offseason. Marvin Harrison Jr.’s transformation was certainly impressive, but as far as added weight goes, Weaver has him beat.
"When I had (shoulder) surgery, I lost a lot of weight," the wide receiver said. "Knowing we play in a physical sport with a lot of grown men, I knew I had to put on weight. I really had no option, no choice."
His added weight was on full display Saturday, as Weaver became a key contributor in a Cardinals victory. He didn’t get into the ballgame until the second quarter, but on the final drive of the period he recorded both of his receptions and drew a key pass interference call.
"I feel (defensive backs) panicking sometimes when they’ve got to be in a certain spot," Weaver said. "With the speed we bring on offense, it definitely brings something different to the defense with different looks and stuff like that, so I definitely see certain people panic to try and get to a certain position."
He finished off the drive with a one-yard touchdown catch to give Arizona its first lead of the game — a play many could consider the turning point. It was only one yard, but it swung the game in Arizona’s favor, and the Cardinals never looked back.
Will Xavier Weaver See More Action?
Weaver’s play in the Cardinals' first preseason game should help his chances of seeing more action, as he wasn’t much of a regular in Arizona’s 2024 offense. This didn’t discourage Weaver, but it certainly wasn’t ideal for the receiver from Colorado.
"From going rookie year, undrafted, you get about three snaps. You've got to make something shake," Weaver said. "Now coming in second year, running with the 'twos,' you're getting about five plays back-to-back. You've got to get your wind up. But it’s helping me a lot more with the offense than just sitting on the sidelines trying to soak everything up. I'm hands-on now."
Weaver’s added weight was just the beginning. With more experience under his belt, the Cardinals could certainly use him more in 2025. While players like Harrison, Michael Wilson and Zay Jones look to be the starters, Weaver could be right there alongside Greg Dortch on the depth chart.
"I think camp, he's been a touch up and down, and he showed up," Gannon said postgame. "I have a lot of confidence in him. He's a tough cover. … He's a playmaker, and he's just got to make sure his game stays consistent."
With praise from his head coach, it’s clear those within the Cardinals organization have taken note of Weaver's improvements, giving him a great shot at competing more often during the 17-game regular season.
Weaver's next opportunity to prove himself comes this Saturday against the Denver Broncos in preseason week two, as the second-year receiver looks to keep stacking days ahead of week one against the Saints.