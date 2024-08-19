Cardinals Urged to Sign Free Agent EDGE
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are in search of potential replacements for outside linebacker BJ Ojulari, who offered a strong rookie season in 2023 and was projected to reach new heights this year before suffering a torn ACL in training camp.
Arizona's edge room was already considered thin, and after Ojulari's departure it only dwindled.
The Cardinals have looked at outside options to fill his roster spot. Marquis Haynes Sr. was signed before eventually being injured and released just a few days after landing in the desert while Carl Lawson visited the team - though the two sides didn't reach a deal.
While there's options on the trade market (fans clamor for Haason Reddick to return), Bleacher Report identified edge rusher as Arizona's biggest need ahead of the regular season and urged the Cardinals to sign free agent rusher Tyus Bowser:
"The Cardinals missed the opportunity to sign Carl Lawson as the Cowboys picked him up last week. That leaves the Arizona defense with a need for an edge-rusher, and Bowser could be a suitable replacement with his 19.5 career sacks. Granted, the 29-year-old did miss all of last season with an injury, so this will depend on whether the medicals check out," wrote Matt Holder.
Holder also suggested the Cardinals pursue Chase Young in free agency next offseason.
"On a related note, Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort might want to consider bringing in a more long-term solution for a pass-rusher to either complement or replace BJ Ojulari, who was projected to have a big second season before tearing an ACL," he wrote.
"Young will probably be the biggest name at the position on the open market. While he had disappointing and injury-riddled years in 2021 and 2022, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick had a strong showing last season with 7.5 sacks. Also, the Cardinals will begin free agency with $81.2 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, to make this happen."
Bowser was actually a player listed in our five initial targets to help replace Ojulari this season - you can read more about that here.
The Cardinals have seen some names deeper on the depth chart shine this preseason with Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck not participating through two weeks of action. In their loss to Indianapolis this past weekend, the Cardinals saw Cameron Thomas and Xavier Thomas make their presence known in the backfield.
If guys such as the Thomas' can continue their growth, perhaps the Cardinals would feel good about their chances to reach the quarterback without bringing in an outside presence.
Still - they've got the draft capital and cap space to make it work.