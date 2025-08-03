Arizona Cardinals Urged to Trade for Packers WR
ARIZONA -- As training camp marches on, strengths and weaknesses begin to take shape on each NFL roster, and the Arizona Cardinals are no exception.
The Cardinals enter 2025 with expectations of a postseason berth - though many believe the offensive side of the ball is lacking to hold their end of the bargain.
ESPN's proposed trade with the Green Bay Packers fixes just that, and for a relatively low cost.
Cardinals Acquire Packers WR in Mock Trade
After the Packers acquired some edge help, ESPN's Seth Walder had Green Bay again doing business - this time gaining a fourth-round pick for Dontayvion Wicks:
"In this second trade, the Packers could mitigate the cost of the Thibodeaux move by dealing from their own position of surplus. Even with Christian Watson presumably sidelined for the beginning of the season after tearing his ACL in January, the Packers' depth chart still boasts Jayden Reed , first-round pick Matthew Golden , Romeo Doubs , rookie third-round pick Savion Williams and Wicks.
"Thus, they can afford to part with Wicks , a 2023 fifth-round pick who hasn't put it all together despite showing potential. Over his first two seasons in Green Bay, he has recorded 996 receiving yards (1.8 yards per route run). That puts him behind Reed (2.3 yards per route run in the same span) and Watson (2.0) but ahead of Doubs (1.6).
"Arizona is in the opposite situation. After Marvin Harrison Jr ., the Cardinals' wide receiver room features Zay Jones , Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch -- a fairly lackluster group. Trey McBride emerged as another top option last season, but another wide receiver could complement (and hopefully help unlock) Harrison, who had a mediocre first season in the league relative to his predraft hopes.
"Wicks ' raw numbers undersell his upside in my opinion, and Arizona would be making a bet to that effect. In ESPN's receiver scores last year, Wicks recorded an 84 open score but a zero catch score -- the lowest one can have -- after an astounding 10 drops on 76 targets.
"If I'm betting on one of those two numbers to sustain into the future, it's the open score over the drops (openness is more stable from year-to-year than catch score). There are no guarantees, however, so Green Bay would opt for a future asset instead of letting Wicks ' development play out on its roster. Meanwhile, Arizona would wager that Wicks can hit a higher gear and boost the offense over the next couple of seasons."
Many were critical of Arizona's plan to not grab another weapon for Kyler Murray this offseason, though the obvious mantra of the last few months was to upgrade the defensive side of the ball.
The Cardinals are banking on continuity - though a fresh and dynamic presence would be welcomed to the fold - and perhaps Wicks would provide just that.
A fourth-round pick wouldn't be considered major draft capital, and perhaps Arizona would be able to see Wicks thrive in a fresh situation.