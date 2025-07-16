Arizona Cardinals Urged to Upgrade Offense With Trade
The Arizona Cardinals put forward an impressive effort to shore up the weakest group on the roster, focusing on the defensive line this offseason.
But the extreme attention to that side of the ball was counterbalanced by a complete lack of attention to the offense — a group that was inconsistent and struggled with production in 2024.
So do they need to finally give some attention to that struggling group?
Arizona Cardinals Urged To Make This Trade
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder listed one trade each NFL team should make before the season begins.
"Training camps are getting started around the NFL over the next week or so, and ideally, every team has filled all of its roster holes at this stage. However, that's never the case in a salary-capped league as each club has question marks heading into the campaign, some more than others," Holder wrote.
"The trades featured here can be for a specific player or a general position, depending on team needs, but the goal with each suggested transaction is to patch up at least one hole on each club's roster.
"Or, in some cases, building for the future by moving on from a veteran who is expected to have a reduced role this fall."
So what was Holder's big trade for the Cardinals? Well, it wasn't specific, but it was simple: Arizona needs to trade for another WR.
"The Cardinals enter the 2025 season as a sneaky team that could surprise some people. However, the offense could afford to add some depth at wide receiver behind Marvin Harrison Jr," Holder writes.
"That might be just what Arizona needs to be a contender in the NFC West this year."
It doesn't matter how much faith one has in Marvin Harrison Jr. to make a second-year leap. The Cardinals do not have significant depth nor much of a veteran presence in their WR room.
In case of any significant injury, it's a big question mark as to where the production will come from. Star TE Trey McBride will continue to rack up catches, and Michael Wilson may be in line for a bigger role, but unless Harrison explodes, the passing attack may be lackluster again.
Consistency is good. Keeping the unit generally the same can help build chemistry with QB Kyler Murray. But it's still an undeniably thin position group, and the Cardinals could benefit from one more quality weapon.