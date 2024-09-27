Cardinals, Commanders Reveal Final Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders have released their Friday injury report ahead of Week 4:
ARIZONA CARDINALS
OUT - Trey McBride (concussion), Khyiris Tonga (knee)
QUESTIONABLE - Isaiah Adams (thumb), Kelvin Bachum (hamstring)
OFF REPORT, GOOD TO GO - Budda Baker (quad), Dennis Gardeck (finger), Marvin Harrison Jr. (quad) and Dante Stills (shoulder)
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
OUT - Jamison Crowder (calf), Austin Ekeler (concussion) and Clelin Ferrell (knee)
OFF REPORT, GOOD TO GO - Sam Cosmi (Achilles), Zach Ertz (rest), Emmanuel Forbers Jr. (thumb), Quan Martin (elbow), Jer'Zhan Newton (foot) and Ben St.-Juste (chest)
Previously, the Cardinals ruled McBride and Tonga out earlier today.
Beachum being questionable is massive after the Cardinals saw him inactive last week with the same hamstring injury. Arizona may again look to elevate practice squad OT's Charlie Heck and Jackson Barton.
For Washington, Ekeler and Ferrell were previously ruled out earlier in the week. The Commanders flew to Arizona a few days early to acclimate themselves to the time change.
Both teams will have the opportunity to elevate two members of their practice squad up to the active roster tomorrow.
While the Commanders have no players as questionable or doubtful, it will be noteworthy to see who the Cardinals elevate, as that could be a sign if Beachum will/won't go.
Official game inactives are due 90 minutes prior to kickoff, which is 1:05 PM AZ Time on Sunday.
