What Cardinals' Worst-Case Scenario Looks Like
The Arizona Cardinals have done a lot to bolster one of their weakest groups in the offseason so far. GM Monti Ossenfort has begun to instill obvious confidence from fans and media alike in the team's ability to turn their story around and compete in the 2025 season.
Of course, that was mostly centered around a struggling defense, for understandable reasons. The offense was left somewhat neglected, though mainly due to an obvious amount of faith that the Cardinals' passing attack can find its rhythm in year three.
That rough passing attack, however, could be the crutch that derails Arizona's playoff hopes. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon noted each NFL team's "nightmare" scenario, and the Cardinals' was centered around their offense.
Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. Connection Needs to Get Going
So what was Gagnon's nightmare scenario?
"Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. don't put it together and the Cards regress, but there's not much they can do about it because they are married to this core."
That would certainly put a damper on a season with a great deal of expectations already upon it. Granted, there are many factors at play here. One is the health of all players involved, of course.
But consistency has been the issue with Murray, and Harrison's rookie season was clearly moving a bit fast for the standout Ohio State Product.
There is little belief, both nationally and locally, that Harrison is a true "bust." The second-year wideout has bulked up and added muscle, and appears to be in a better headspace heading into his sophomore season.
Murray, on the other hand, is well aware of the deficiencies present in his game. It wasn't necessarily all on him, especially when his weapons outside of Trey McBride were at best spotty.
But Murray also made game-breaking mistakes down the stretch, in some of the most critical matchups. If Harrison does his part, Murray will need to follow with a more consistent baseline of production.
It's not to say that a run-first offense needs 300-plus passing yards and three-plus touchdowns per game, especially with an upgraded defense, but the Cardinals will absolutely be in trouble if they can't find some level of production from their franchise QB and the receiver they spent the No. 4 overall pick on.
Regardless, Arizona is entering a pivotal season. Murray and Harrison are more than capable of performing from a talent perspective, it's simply a matter of whether they can build that chemistry and stave off whatever mental blocks may have been in place in 2024.