Arizona Cardinals Stars Hype Up New Uniforms
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are part of the league's new "Rivalry" uniform series set to debut in 2025.
The NFC West and AFC East are the first two divisions who will debut new uniforms that will be city-inspired. Think similar to what the NBA and MLB do for alternate uniforms.
With white, black and red looks, many believe the new sets - which will be worn against the Seattle Seahawks - could feature a desert sand look as teased in Arizona's video.
Though nobody on the outside has seen the uniforms yet, some Cardinals players have - and they seem to really like the looks.
Budda Baker called them "10/10" on X.
Kyler Murray also had glowing reviews to give.
"Wait until you see them," Murray told a fan. "They're beautiful."
More on the special uniforms coming for Arizona via an official Cadinals press release:
"Rivalries is a new and exciting program developed by Nike and the National Football League that will give athletes and fans an opportunity to connect like never before. The goal of Rivalries is to drive fan engagement by celebrating storied traditions and uniting communities with unique and elevated product designs.
"The program will elevate NFL rivalry games over the next four seasons, with specially designed Nike uniforms and fan gear.
"The Cardinals are one of eight teams that will receive a unique Rivalries uniform in 2025.
"The uniform is rooted extensively in local community insights and will be worn in a single home game against a division rival. The designs have been brought to life by pulling inspiration from the history of each market and the aspects of the community that only that team's city embodies. Following their reveal, these Rivalries uniforms will be included in their team's uniform lineup for three years after introduction, in addition to existing alternate uniforms."