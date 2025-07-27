All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Stars Hype Up New Uniforms

Budda Baker and Kyler Murray are big fans of the new looks.

Donnie Druin

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are part of the league's new "Rivalry" uniform series set to debut in 2025.

The NFC West and AFC East are the first two divisions who will debut new uniforms that will be city-inspired. Think similar to what the NBA and MLB do for alternate uniforms.

With white, black and red looks, many believe the new sets - which will be worn against the Seattle Seahawks - could feature a desert sand look as teased in Arizona's video.

Though nobody on the outside has seen the uniforms yet, some Cardinals players have - and they seem to really like the looks.

Budda Baker called them "10/10" on X.

Kyler Murray also had glowing reviews to give.

"Wait until you see them," Murray told a fan. "They're beautiful."

More on the special uniforms coming for Arizona via an official Cadinals press release:

"Rivalries is a new and exciting program developed by Nike and the National Football League that will give athletes and fans an opportunity to connect like never before. The goal of Rivalries is to drive fan engagement by celebrating storied traditions and uniting communities with unique and elevated product designs.

"The program will elevate NFL rivalry games over the next four seasons, with specially designed Nike uniforms and fan gear.

"The Cardinals are one of eight teams that will receive a unique Rivalries uniform in 2025.

"The uniform is rooted extensively in local community insights and will be worn in a single home game against a division rival. The designs have been brought to life by pulling inspiration from the history of each market and the aspects of the community that only that team's city embodies. Following their reveal, these Rivalries uniforms will be included in their team's uniform lineup for three years after introduction, in addition to existing alternate uniforms."

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News