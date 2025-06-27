Bleacher Report: Arizona Cardinals 'Easily' Can Win NFC West
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are expected to improve after the massive changes they've made over the offseason - but what exactly is realistic?
In a tough NFC West where practically any team could compete for the division crown, the Cardinals aren't quite looked at as favorites despite the noted improvements.
They're a true wild card entering this season, and Bleacher Report believes they can make some noise.
Bleacher Report: Arizona Cardinals One of NFL's Most Interesting Teams
The Cardinals ranked as the fifth-most interesting team in B/R's rankings ahead of 2025:
"The Cardinals doubled their win total from four in 2023 to eight in 2024 before continuing their rebuild with the addition of several potential immediate-impact defenders, including key draft picks Walter Nolen III and Will Johnson," wrote Brad Gagnon.
"Meanwhile, on offense, they’re praying that veteran quarterback Kyler Murray stays healthy and takes another big step forward with shiny sophomore receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and revelation tight end Trey McBride.
"This team would still likely have its work cut out for it in tougher divisions, but the 49ers are dealing with substantial losses after a disastrous season and the Rams and Seahawks are fringe contenders at best.
"Arizona could easily be positioned to make a surprise run at the NFC West crown and could even be a potential playoff spoiler.
"And at the very least, I’d expect to see plenty of fireworks in Cards games in 2025."
Arizona Cardinals Could Make Postseason Push
After stockpiling defensive talent through the offseason, the Cardinals will rely heavily on their offensive cohesion to guide them to their first postseason appearance since 2021. Arizona also hasn't won their division since 2015.
The NFC West is certainly no joke, though it should be remembered Arizona held the lead in the division prior to their post-bye week meltdown - and still narrowly missed the playoffs.
With a revamped roster, hope should be legitimate that the previous 8-9 Cardinals can be even better moving into next season, especially with a schedule that's the sixth-easiest in the league based off opponents win percentage from 2024.
While some may argue that it's not postseason or bust in the desert, those expectations very much exist from the locker room outward.
Whether they can follow suit on their hopes and dreams remains to be seen, though Arizona undoubtedly should be - at minimum - a fun team to watch this coming season.