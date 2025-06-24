USA Today: Arizona Cardinals Won't Be Fun to Watch
Die-hard followers of the Arizona Cardinals have seen more than their fair share of bad football. But while the records have not been favorable in recent years, there's also been cause to have hope.
Still, it's reasonable to be disappointed with a bit of an offensive letdown in 2024, after great expectations were laid on players like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyler Murray.
The time is ticking, no doubt. Without many offensive additions this offseason, the Cardinals could be on a course to repeat their lackluster production.
But to the outside observer, is Arizona really worth watching?
USA Today Ranks Arizona Cardinals Among Least Entertaining
USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz put together a ranking, listing all 32 NFL teams in order of most- to least-entertaining ahead of the 2025 season.
He ranked the Cardinals 23rd, below the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.
"Shouldn't a team with Kyler Murray, a rugged run game and some stellar options in the receiving corps be ranked higher?" Middlehurst-Schwarts posits.
"After a serious talent infusion on defense, maybe Arizona's breakout season will be just a year later than most expected. Still, until offensive coordinator Drew Petzing finds a way to utilize Marvin Harrison Jr. more creatively, this feels like a team that might be stuck in the middle of the pack in several respects."
Arizona Cardinals Need To Find Offensive Rhythm
As harsh as the ranking is, it's not totally baseless. While there is reason to believe there is significant potential in Arizona's pass-catching group (particularly one Trey McBride), the eye test showed that Arizona's 2024 offense simply was not moving smoothly.
Granted, the Cardinals rely on a run-first scheme, but the utilization of key players like Harrison and, at times, Murray himself, left much to be desired.
What's perhaps most frustrating is that on paper, the Cardinals do boast one of the more entertaining groups of offensive playmakers. It's as if Arizona handicapped their own weapons.
It's not to put the entirety of the blame on Petzing. Murray struggled with consistency and Harrison took longer than expected to reach full NFL speed.
The Cardinals will have their work cut out for them in the coming year. It's not that they need to impress and be "flashy" or "entertaining," but rather that the lack of entertainment spoke to an under-utilization of key pieces.
2025 will be a very telling season for all parties involved.