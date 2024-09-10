All Cardinals

Browns Bring In Former Cardinals TE

The Cleveland Browns are working out a former Arizona Cardinals TE.

Donnie Druin

Dec 3, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Geoff Swaim (87) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Cleveland Browns are set to host a few tight ends for workouts ahead of Week 2, one of which is former Arizona Cardinals tight end Geoff Swaim.

Per NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on X:

"The #Browns are hosting several tight ends for free agent visits/workouts today, including Irv Smith, Tommy Sweeney and Geoff Swaim, per sources.

"Cleveland was in the market for a tight end before David Nkoju hurt his ankle Week 1. Now, it's a necessity."

Swaim previously played for the Cardinals last season, though he went on injured reserve late in the year with a calf injury.

With Trey McBride emerging in the desert, Swaim didn't garner much attention - though he was a tremendous run-blocker in Arizona before hitting free agency this offseason. Swaim had ten receptions for 94 yards last season.

Swaim previously worked out for the New Orleans Saints before they decided not to sign him.

The Browns lost tight end David Njoku with an ankle injury and is considered week-to-week with his timeline for return unclear.

More from ESPN on Njoku's injury:

"On the Browns' second drive of the third quarter, Njoku injured his ankle at the end of a 29-yard catch-and-run. He visited the medical tent before exiting and heading into the locker room. The Browns announced Njoku was questionable to return, but he never came back into the game. He finished Sunday with four catches for 44 yards.

"Njoku , who was named to his first Pro Bowl last season, is one of two tight ends on Cleveland's 53-man roster. The other, Jordan Akins , played 43 snaps on Sunday with Njoku sidelined for a majority of the second half. Cameron Latu and Blake Whiteheart are on the team's practice squad."

Swaim would be a low-cost replacement with strong blocking capabilities and upside as a pass-catcher in Cleveland.

Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

