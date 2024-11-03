Cost of Cardinals' Top Trade Target Revealed
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' interest in obtaining New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari is one of the league's worst kept secrets ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
Arizona has a massive hole at edge rusher - a group that was already paper thin entering this season. Injuries suffered to BJ Ojulari (yes, Azeez's brother) and Dennis Gardeck mixed with more injuries along the defensive line has seen the Cardinals weak within the front seven.
Ojulari - who has tallied five sicks in his last three games entering Week 9 - would arrive in Arizona and immediately help bolster their ability to reach the quarterback without costing too much in terms of compensation back to New York.
When evaluating moves that make sense for the Cardinals and their timeline under second-year general manager Monti Ossenfort, Ojulari checks most if not all boxes.
Numerous insiders have reported the Cardinals were one of many teams looking to get a deal done for Ojulari, ranging from ESPN's Adam Schefter to The Athletic's Diana Russini. The fit is not only there, but the interest is legitimate, too.
So what would it take to land him in the desert?
NFL Media's Mike Garafolo says the price has risen in recent weeks.
"Azeez Ojulari here for the Giants at MetLife Stadium today - will he continue to play for the Giants? There is interest in Ojulari. The Giants have received inquires regarding him. He's a free agent at the end of the season, but they've got Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns, so they may not have enough money left for a guy who is on his way to a career high in sacks," he said this morning on NFL Network.
"That career high is eight, he's already at six, so he could be a double-digit sack guy, which makes him attractive to teams in need of a pass rusher. ... The Giants aren't going to just give him away. A late Day 3 pick like a sixth or a seventh-round pick, just not going to get it done. It's going to have to be more than that."
Full video:
The exact price wasn't revealed, but with the deadline just a couple days away and Ojulari's significant jump in production in recent weeks, it's fair to believe a fourth or fifth-round pick for the pending free agent would be needed.
A team acquiring the edge rusher would also likely feel the need to extend him, which would come with more financial commitment down the line.
That shouldn't be a problem for the Cardinals, who are projected to have $118.8 million in cap space by OverThe Cap next offseason. Arizona also has a pick in each round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ossenfort's known to bargain shop, and perhaps rightfully so this early in his tenure, though it's clear Arizona's going to have to up the price - even by a little bit - if they want to make a move.
