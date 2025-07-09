Arizona Cardinals Aced Top Free Agent Move
The Arizona Cardinals were busy birds this offseason, spending tons of money and investing most of their draft capital on the defensive side of the ball. Although the unit performed well last year, it could always stand for upgrades.
That's precisely what we saw.
Monti Ossenfort made some high-profile moves, including a splash free agent signing with edge rusher Josh Sweat to a four-year deal worth $76.4 million. The former Philadelphia Eagle is already familiar with Jonathan Gannon's defense, posting a career-best in sacks followed up by a Pro Bowl nod in two previous seasons under the Cardinals' head coach.
That made it anything but surprising when he signed with the team and rejoined his favorite coach. The move caught the attention of the league and has been viewed as one of the bigger transactions made.
Bleacher Report put together their fresh assessments for the biggest trades and free agent signings from the offseason and gave them each a fresh grade.
Arizona Cardinals Graded Well for Josh Sweat Signing
Courtesy of Kristopher Knox, ten different moves were looked at, including Sweat to the Cardinals, which received an "A" from Knox. On the signing, Knox had this to say:
"The 28-year-old tallied eight regular-season sacks and another 2.5 postseason sacks during Philly's run to a Super Bowl victory. He parlayed that campaign into a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency.
"This signing looks even better for the Cardinals when viewed alongside the rest of the offseason. General manager Monti Ossenfort clearly prioritized the defense, using six of seven draft selections on that side of the ball."
Those draft selections were spent on big-name players, too. Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen was drafted in the first round to pair with Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in round two. Another pass rusher, Oregon's Jordan Burch, was added in the third round.
Knox added this to his take:
"Alongside Sweat, first-round pick Walter Nolen and third-rounder Jordan Burch should help bolster Arizona's defensive front significantly. Second-round cornerback Will Johnson should help solidify things on the back end.
"Will Gannon replicate the defensive success he previously had with Philadelphia? That remains to be seen, but the Cardinals' offseason strategy was sound, and Sweat is a terrific player coming in at a sensible price point."
There's a reason that I was so high on the Sweat signing and why I was insistent that he needed to become an Arizona Cardinal, and I would say that Knox encapsulates my opinion perfectly.
The pairing with Gannon, a relatively modest contract, and filling a clear and present need makes this a slam dunk signing. If the signing works out—and I bet it will—this will live up to its high grade and then some.