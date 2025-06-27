ESPN: Arizona Cardinals Need to Sign Star WR
The offseason is likely going to be stale throughout the upcoming summer months, but there are still moves that remain to be made. Several high-profile players are hoping for trades to be made, while big name free agents remain available to sign.
Speaking on the latter, there are several available players who are still looking for work.
Many of those players play wide receiver, including Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, and Gabe Davis. And while it does feel like it's only a matter of time before they sign somewhere, it's anything but clear where the roads may take them next.
Arizona Cardinals Urged to Sign Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper
ESPN's Aaron Schatz is proposing that one of those receivers take his talents to Arizona.
In an article proclaiming one move every team should make before the season starts, Schatz says the Arizona Cardinals should sign Cooper and make him the team's starting slot receiver.
Schatz had this to say to defend his stance:
"The Cardinals have a strong set of young wide receivers with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, but the depth past that is questionable. Greg Dortch is a useful slot receiver, yet he's not an outside starter if Harrison or Wilson go down. Zay Jones has wrestled with injuries for two seasons and caught only eight passes for 84 yards in 2024."
Something that I have brought up before in terms of needs for the Cardinals wide receiver room is speed and someone to lineup inside. I am higher on Jones than most, and Dortch has a massive fanclub of his own. But neither have proven to be consistent/reliable options for the team thus far.
And so, Schatz proposes bringing in the five-time Pro Bowler. Schatz had this to note on bringing in Cooper.
"The Cardinals could use a veteran who can come in for Harrison and Wilson when both need to rest or if either of them is injured. The best outside receiver still on the market is Cooper... at this point in his career, it wouldn't cost much to take a chance that Cooper can rebound and provide some value."
I am intrigued by the possibility to have Cooper available as a reliable backup option, however, I have always said and will continue to say that you cannot assume injuries. Neither Harrison nor Wilson have indicated any signs of injuries or future concerns. I personally will check that portion of the argument off.
There is a great point to be made here, and that's that Cooper can still be an outside receiver. One of the things that he has thrived off of in 10 seasons is the ability to play both inside and outside and make plays. With the Cardinals, he can play the slot with Harrison and Wilson on the field. When those two need to be substituted, Cooper can simply move outside to keep everything running smoothly.
The last point I want to touch on is his potential cost -- especially at this point in the offseason. With as long as Cooper has been waiting to sign, he can’t demand major money, and for the right price he could be a perfect budget option.
Overall, this wouldn’t be a half bad signing. Cooper certainly fills the need for receiver depth while also providing a veteran presence in a young room. The ability to play inside is the main selling point here for me.
I would hold off on this move for now, but it’s not a bad idea to put in your back pocket if you’re the Cardinals.