ESPN: Cardinals LB Needs Change of Scenery
The Arizona Cardinals' edge room is perhaps the most discussed position of need in the desert ahead of free agency.
Though the overall defensive output and sack numbers climbed in 2024 under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, the Cardinals are still in need of a fresh face to get after the quarterback if they'll reach the heights they desire moving forward.
Ahead of last season, Arizona declined the fifth-year option of outside linebacker Zaven Collins before reaching a two-year extension - though ESPN says the former first-round pick could use a change of scenery.
Cardinals LB Zaven Collins Could Use Fresh Start
"Depending on what Arizona does this offseason at edge rusher, Collins may end up being the odd man out despite signing a two-year extension in August," wrote Josh Weinfuss.
"With BJ Ojulari set to return from an ACL injury and Arizona likely in the market for another pass rusher, Collins, who made the switch from inside linebacker to outside in 2023, could be better off on a different team from a playing-time standpoint."
Collins spent his first two seasons in the league at inside linebacker before Jonathan Gannon and staff took over after 2022, which resulted in the switch to playing on the edge.
It's not an easy transition - at all - though Collins has yet to find his footing in terms of reaching the quarterback. The Tulsa product is strong in run support, but his 8.5 sacks in the last two years haven't exactly injected confidence in that production making a leap forward in the future.
That's not to say Collins will be cut - the Cardinals really covet Collins as a person and player and will see at least the next season out before making any decisions on his future.
However, a fresh start for Collins wouldn't be the worst thing in the world - and it's obvious Arizona is looking to find a true edge rusher with either $70 million in free agency or one of their top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.