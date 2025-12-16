Michael Bidwill Set to Examine Cardinals' Collapse

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' season has gone nowhere according to plan, as owner Michael Bidwill has watched what was supposed to be a playoff team in the desert fall massively short of expectations in 2025.

Reasons for the collapse after a 2-0 start can be debated, though some sort of change clearly needs to happen after their fall-off starting in Week 3. The Cardinals have lost their last 12-of-13 games and are dangerously close to ending the season on a nine-game losing streak.

Reports surrounding the job status of head coach Jonathan Gannon initially were promising for his return, though as losses begin to stack to eye-opening levels, it's unknown exactly where Bidwill stands.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero shed some light on what's currently happening during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show:

Michael Bidwill Will Examine What's Gone Wrong For Cardinals

Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill on the sidelines prior to the first half against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium.

"They've got young coaches. My understanding is Michael Bidwill has been really supportive of those guys to this point ... There's certainly going to be an examination of what's gone wrong," said Pelissero.

Bidwill doesn't do media availability, so nobody truly has a grasp on what Arizona's owner is thinking at this point in time.

Gannon was asked if he has conversations with Bidwill about his future, to which he responded, "every day."

When asked what those conversations are like, Gannon said: "What are we going to do to get this team rolling.”

Jonathan Gannon's Seat is HOT

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon addresses the media during a news conference at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 24, 2024.

Arizona surely will see some sort of change within their staff, whether it be swapping coordinators or drastically hitting the reset button by firing the whole staff.

The Cardinals are already set to lose two position coaches in Patrick Toney to Ole Miss and Winston DeLattiboudere III to Michigan State.

Should Michael Bidwill Make Swift Changes?

It sure sounds like Bidwill wants to give this coaching staff another shot, though the Cardinals aren't quite giving solid reasoning for some notable names to return in 2026.

Still, Bidwill has to balance different factors in his decision at the end of the year.

Does he want to fire another coach while still paying Kliff Kingsbury on top of a third new coach at the same time? How much have injuries really played a part? Can this really be the regime to get Arizona back to competitive football?

Those are questions that will directly determine the jobs of nearly everyone in the facility, and these last three weeks could be very key in identifying exactly what needs to happen.

