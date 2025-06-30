ESPN Reveals Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Surprise
ARIZONA -- It's not often where a Day 3 pick from the NFL Draft is able to come in and make an instant impact - though Arizona Cardinals rookie inside linebacker Cody Simon could be the exception.
Simon, a fourth-round pick out of Ohio State, finds himself in position to potentially net playing time early in 2025 after the Cardinals lost starter Kyzir White to free agency.
Arizona did sign Akeem Davis-Gaither in the offseason, and he should get first crack at the starting spot opposite of Mack Wilson, though Simon figures to play a role in that competition once training camp begins here in a few weeks.
When it comes to the Cardinals, Simon is Arizona's biggest surprise of the offseason - in a good way according to ESPN.
Why Rookie LB Cody Simon is Surprising Arizona Cardinals
"The 2025 fourth-round pick has made a quick impression on coach Jonathan Gannon in a short amount of time. He's taken on the responsibility of wearing the green dot, which has added to the steep learning curve that comes with a player's first year in the NFL, but Gannon has praised Simon's ability to learn quickly from his mistakes," wrote Josh Weinfuss before plugging in the following quote from Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon on Simon:
"He's definitely flashed here," Gannon said. "We got him playing a couple different spots, so that's good. He is playing on fourth down right now, so he is learning all that. He's eager to learn. He doesn't make mistakes twice and he's got juice. He's physical, just like all those guys. Long way to go. But I like where he is at."
Simon called the Ohio State defense during his final season, where he wore the famous "Block 0" for his leadership and garnered defensive MVP awards for both the Rose Bowl and CFP National Championship.
His resume leaving Ohio State was impressive as an athletic linebacker with high football IQ, though his work in the small amount of time in Arizona has also impressed.
"If your younger guys aren't trying to push to be a leader, I think your younger guys maybe aren't trying to be the best version of themselves," Simon said to reporters this offseason.
"I think that's what the NFL is about. When you have that pressure from behind and you're pushing the older guys up, I think that's great for your team and can only make the team better."