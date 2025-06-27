ESPN: Former Arizona Cardinals Captain Should Sign With Tennessee Titans
ARIZONA -- We're in the dog days of summer, though free agents such as former Arizona Cardinals LB Kyzir White are still on the market hoping to see their phone ring for an opportunity.
White - who has spent the previous two seasons as a team captain under head coach Jonathan Gannon - wasn't re-signed by the Cardinals this offseason despite being one of the team's most productive players on the defensive side of the ball.
The 29-year-old linebacker could sign with somebody soon, however, and ESPN has just the landing spot for him.
Arizona Cardinals LB Kyzir White Urged to Sign With Tennessee Titans
ESPN's Aaron Schatz compiled a list of one remaining move each NFL team needs to complete ahead of training camp.
For the Tennessee Titans, White's their missing puzzle piece.
"The Titans don't really have a lot of inside linebackers on the roster that they can trust. Tennessee signed Cody Barton away from Denver, but nobody else at the position played more than 10.5% of defensive snaps last season," wrote Schatz.
"A strong veteran to play up the middle would be a big help, and White is still out there. He's a steady player who had 35 more tackles last season for Arizona than any other Cardinals defender other than Budda Baker."
Arizona Cardinals May Have Tough Time Replacing Kyzir White
White totaled 227 tackles in 28 games for the Cardinals, displaying an insane nose for the football while also emerging as a leader in Arizona.
"He (was) a captain so that's a challenge from a leadership standpoint, and the defense," Gannon said this offseason. "But we feel really good where we are at right now. We're going to try a lot of guys out there. If they deserve a role they will have a role."
To replace White, Arizona signed Akeem Davis-Gaither in free agency while also drafting Ohio State's Cody Simon in the fourth round. Both figure to compete for a spot next to fellow inside linebacker Mack Wilson.
Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis - who (middle) named his son after White - said the competition is up for grabs:
"I would say everything's pretty wide open," Rallis said during OTAs. "We talk about roles, and there are really two phases of roles — there is competing and there are defined. And roles ultimately aren't defined until (we are) going into the first game of the season.
"And roles can change throughout the season. So you've got to continue to perform at a high level. But right now we're in a competing phase, so there are a lot of guys getting an opportunity to go out there and show what their role can be, whether that's for what Kyzir's role was last year or any role on the defense."