Insider Sheds Sensible Light Into Kyler Murray's Future With Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals need a big year from Kyler Murray - but what happens in 2026?

Donnie Druin

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts after a yellow penalty flag is thrown against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts after a yellow penalty flag is thrown against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals need a big 2025 season from quarterback Kyler Murray, though conversations about his future in the desert persist.

Murray's career has been heavily under the microscope since becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. While he's flashed the talents he did as a Heisman winner at Oklahoma, his overall level inconsistency has weighed against him.

Until we see Murray lead Arizona back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, those questions will still surround him.

One insider says it's hard to see Murray not in a Cardinals uniform next season:

Insider: Kyler Murray Likely to be on Cardinals in 2026

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murra
Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer offered the following when asked about Murray being on the team in 2026:

"Kyler Murray is inching closer to the point in his contract where the team will have a lot of flexibility—but we aren’t there yet. Releasing him after this season would come with eating $36.8 million guaranteed (minus the offset when another team picks him up). His contract actually could be tradeable, given that he’s due a relatively manageable $78.9 million over the next two years, and Murray could be a high-end bridge quarterback for someone.

"That said, if he’s going to be that for another team, why wouldn’t Arizona want him in that role?

"Let’s say, for argument’s sake, GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon conclude that they’ll eventually want to find a young quarterback to replace Murray. If that was the case, wouldn’t it make the most sense to go forward with a guy you know, and the franchise has won with, on his existing contract, rather than dealing with the cap and cash ramifications of moving on?

"The new regime has worked well with Murray. Maybe he’s the answer. Maybe he’s not. But pulling the plug for the sake of pulling the plug wouldn’t make a ton of sense. Now, if there’s someone they love in next year’s NFL draft, and they’re in position to take him, and Murray doesn’t play well the rest of this year, we’re having a different conversation."

Kyler Murray Locked in for 2025 Season

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murra
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Aug. 23, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Honestly, (I’m) just trying to go out there and execute. I'm not really trying to envision how many passing yards I'm going to have, rushing yards and all that stuff. I'm just trying to go out there and execute. What it looks like at the end of the game, all that really matters is the win. That's the focus," Murray said ahead of the season.

“I know what we can be. Again, that's just me talking and none of that matters. We still have to go out there, execute and do it. As far as (the) roster goes, I think we're in a place where we can be very confident in what we have and feel like if we just go out there and execute, that’s enough. (We) don't have to be heroes, but at the end of the day, (the) ball has to be rolled out there and we have to go do it.”

