Former Arizona Cardinals LB Released
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals LB Krys Barnes was released by the Carolina Panthers ahead of final roster cuts.
All 32 teams are required to have their roster down to 53 players by 1:00 PM MST today.
From NFL insider Ian Rapoport:
"The #Panthers are releasing LB Krys Barnes, source said, a veteran who doesn’t go on waivers. He'll likely find a new team soon."
Krys Barnes' Career
Barnes first began his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2020 after going undrafted. He played his first three years with the organization before hitting injured reserve in 2022, playing just six games in his final campaign with Green Bay. He had previously started 23 games his first two seasons.
Barnes signed with the Cardinals in the 2023 offseason and remained with Arizona for two seasons - missing just one game in that time period. Barnes started six games in 2023 and was a full-time backup behind Kyzir White and Mack Wilson last season.
"A guy (that) stepped in and played really well is (LB) Krys Barnes so anybody that's up on game day, we feel good about," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said after last year's game against Carolina.
"Their roles might get adjusted, and you guys know that can go in-game or during the week, for a lot of different reasons. Guys' roles change, but they have to be ready to go. I feel really good about our guys that we have.”
Barnes tallied 90 tackles, two sacks and one interception during his stay in the desert. He played 50% of special teams snaps for the Cardinals in 2023 and 70% last season.
Barnes only signed with Carolina back on Aug. 3 - so his release wasn't ultra-surprising.
Cardinals Making Moves on Cut Down Day
The Cardinals have already gotten a head start on trimming their own roster, having released a known 13 players at this point in time:
Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe
Tight end Oscar Cardenas
Offensive lineman McClendon Curtis
Cornerback Steven Gilmore
Defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins
Linebacker Vi Jones
Offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka
Wide receiver Nate McCollum
Quarterback Clayton Tune
Offensive lineman Dohnovan West
Linebacker Benton Whitley
Defensive Back Darren Hall
Barnes isn't the only former Cardinals player to find himself available, as quarterback Desmond Ridder and linebacker Isaiah Simmons are also on the move.
Barnes just turned 27-years-old.