Former Cardinals WR Out For 2025 Season
ARIZONA -- Things again have gone from bad to worse for former Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore.
Moore, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last season after signing with the Atlanta Falcons, has now endured a similar fate according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert:
"Rondale Moore does in fact have a season-ending injury, per the team. Roster move coming. Just awful for him."
Moore was carted off last weekend in the Minnesota Vikings' preseason opener after signing with the organization this offseason. It was initially dubbed as a "pretty significant" knee injury by Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.
"It's one of the most painful things for me as a head coach when I feel that emotion," O'Connell said ( h/t ESPN). "I make a life out of trying to leave others better than I found them. In that situation, there is nothing I can do, which is the worst feeling as a coach. So you just consult with him and make sure that he knows he's not going to be alone."
Moore was injured on what appeared to be a potential hip-drop tackle, which the league has enforced rules against in hopes of getting it out of the game entirely.
"I have to watch the play back before I truly can give [an answer] on it," said O'Connell. "But it was very, very unfortunate. It seemed like it had a lot of the characteristics of [the hip-drop tackle], but I know it is a three-part kind of process to actually call that on the field. We'll see when we watch the tape. I don't think there was any bad intent there."
Moore got his start in the NFL after being made a second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2021 NFL Draft.
His enticing speed and run-after-catch ability made him a homerun-hitter during his time at Purdue, though Moore's game never translated to the NFL level. Some believe former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury's usage of Moore played a role in that while Moore has also simply struggled to stay healthy throughout his career.
Moore played in Arizona from 2021-23 before being traded in the 2024 offseason to the Falcons in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder.
In 33 games played, Moore's tallied 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns. He just turned 25 back in June.
The road back to being 100% healthy now only gets tougher for what was one of the league's most exciting young talents.
Best wishes to Moore in his recovery.