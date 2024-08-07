Former Cardinals WR Taken to Hospital After Gruesome Injury
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore suffered an injury so bad the Atlanta Falcons cancelled the rest of practice on Wednesday.
Reporters didn't see exactly what happened to Moore, who suffered what appeared to be a lower-body injury on the opposite side of play. Moore went down, was given an air cast on his right leg before being carted off the field and was then taken to a nearby hospital.
It is not known if the injury was contact/non-contact.
Moore was traded to the Falcons this offseason in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder, who is currently in the midst of a quarterback battle with Clayton Tune in Arizona to be the No. 2 behind Kyler Murray.
Moore was a speedy playmaker during his college days at Purdue and was an early draft pick for Kliff Kingsbury's staff in Arizona, though he never truly got to blossom for the Cardinals despite flashing what he could do on occasion.
Many believed a second opportunity in Atlanta would have boded well for him. Even though Moore started out camp running with the backups, he was gaining traction with his play as time went on and was turning heads prior to the start of preseason.
"Rondale might be one of the faster humans in the National Football League," Falcons receivers coach Ike Hilliard said previously.
"We just need him to continue to grow and progress in this offense -- that'll be huge for all of us, just so he can establish himself and carve out a role that is significant to what we try to put on tape."
Hoping for the best, all the way from the desert.