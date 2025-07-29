Former Cardinals OL Sends Two-Word Message After Being Cleared From Injury
Teams looking to make a veteran addition to their offensive line room got some good news this week.
Former Arizona Cardinals offensive guard Will Hernandez has officially been cleared from an ACL injury he suffered during Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season. He's been rehabbing since the injury, and that work has paid off as he's been cleared with preseason just around the corner.
The former second-round pick is a free agent, too. His contract with the Cardinals expired after the season, as he was on an expiring deal prior to the injury.
Hernandez came to Arizona in 2022, and he started each of his 35 games with the Cardinals. The New York Giants originally drafted him in 2018 with their second-round pick, where he started 56 games in a four-year stint with the team.
Now, having been cleared to return to the gridiron, Hernandez has a choice on his hands. Where will he sign next? Of course, the interest has to be mutual, but he's a veteran guard who could be a good addition to a roster ahead of preseason.
Hernandez is stoked after being cleared, too. The original announcement came on Instagram, though he took to X to send a two-word message, exclaiming his excitement.
"OFFICIALLY CLEARED," Hernandez shared on X.
The offensive guard also included a video of his progress and journey in his rehab.
A return to the Cardinals isn't out of the picture for Hernandez, though second-year guard Isaiah Adams remains a viable starting option -- and has played in that role throughout the offseason.
Hernandez was an anchor on Arizona's offensive line in recent years, though, and it could be worth pursuing a reunion for the Cardinals, though the offensive guard could have many suitors as he's officially been cleared to return to the field.
Coming off an 8-9 campaign, another season of improvement could propel them into postseason play for the first time in four years. The NFL betting odds leave the Cardinals in the middle of the pack to make the playoffs.
Arizona could very well be a fringe playoff team, led by Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. and potentially improved defense. Offensive line play and depth will be huge for the team, though, and bringing back Hernandez could address both the play and depth.