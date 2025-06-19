NFL Expects Arizona Cardinals Rookie to Become Instant Star
The Arizona Cardinals are building their way back into relevancy, and the responsibility will be heavy on some of their younger players.
GM Monti Ossenfort brought seven rookies to the organization through the course of the 2025 NFL Draft. But one rookie stands out above all others.
Arizona Cardinals Will Johnson Is Future Star
According to NFL.com's Gennaro Filice, Cardinals' second-round pick Will Johnson carries the highest likelilood to contribute in a major way in his rookie season.
Filice compiled an all-rookie team of defenders, and Johnson was the top CB on that team.
"As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported during Johnson’s draft slide, the cornerback’s knee was red-flagged for longevity concerns during the combine. But I’m not here to project which players will make it to their second contract -- I’m trying to identify who’ll thrive in their first season.
"And by that criterion, Johnson is a prime candidate. A highly pedigreed cover man with prototypical size and a mature game, the Michigan product projects as a Day 1 starter in Arizona. And his instinctive ball-hawking feels like a perfect fit in the Cardinals’ zone-heavy defense," Filice wrote.
Will Johnson is Perfect Fit for Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals needed a CB they could truly count on. One they could line up against some of the best of the best. Not only does Johnson have the refined skills necessary to face some of the top NFL talent, he's also a perfect scheme fit in a zone-focused defensive scheme.
Arizona has not had that DB who is capable of taking the ball away at a moment's notice. The hope (and expectation) is that Johnson becomes just that.
With that archetype of player often comes rookie growing pains, but Johnson's experience has allowed him to develop a physicality that does not translate into an overabundance of penalty yards.
The only real concern with Johnson is his knee. Johnson himself, as well as the Cardinals' organization, is not concerned with that, however.
Johnson's ceiling is quite high. And lucky for him, he's not entering a situation that demands instant perfection.
Arizona has a group of young DBs that have shown progress, and the best gift you can give a young DB is a good defensive line. The Cardinals invested heavily in said DL before selecting Johnson in the second round.
With that cushion behdind him, Johnson can simply grow into his own NFL skin, and become exactly who he is, which is likely a very productive NFL player.