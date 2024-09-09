Former QB Defends Cardinals’ Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has received massive criticism online following the team's 34-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.
Murray himself played fine from a statistical standpoint, though with the game on the line, a wide open Marvin Harrison Jr. wasn't spotted deep downfield and the Cardinals ultimately missed their shot to win the game.
Freeze frames of the play have made their rounds on social media.
In a screenshot, it's a bad look - though former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky broke down the film to explain why the missed opportunity doesn't fall on Murray's shoulders.
"Alright, I saw this still-shot sent to me many times. Kyler Murray (missed) Marvin Harrison down near the end of the game yesterday. I wanted to have a conversation about it because this still shot looks as, 'Kyler misses wide open Marvin Harrison. How did he miss that?'" said Orlovsky.
After explaining the protection and how Buffalo brought pressure from the right side - which prompts Murray's passing progression to the other side of the field with the blitz coming - Orlovsky concluded with this:
"I honestly don't sit there like, 'What a miss to Marvin Harrison here.' For me this is way more about broken coverage, you're asking me to see something I might see once a year here," he said.
"... I don't think that is a, "Oh my gosh, I can't believe he didn't see and missed a wide open guy."
Full breakdown:
After the game, Murray was asked if he saw Harrison wide open down the field. The Cardinals had the ball down six with over a minute remaining - a touchdown and extra point would have put them ahead.
"Nah - when you play football, there’s a lot of stuff moving around, you’re moving fast, you don’t see everything," said Murray.
As for Harrison, the Cardinals' top pick recorded just one reception in his debut.
Murray and the rest of the Cardinals regroup this week as they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.