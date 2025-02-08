Former Star Takes Dig at Cardinals Owner
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is set to enter the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame later this spring, though that hasn't come without controversy.
Bidwill's tenure as the organization's owner hasn't quite been synonymous with success, and recent off-field/personal issues surrounding Bidwill have led many to question his placement.
That extends to some of his previous players, as former Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu said Bidwill's placement in the Hall of Fame was paid for:
More from the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame on Bidwill:
"A visionary sports executive and Owner of the Arizona Cardinals, Bidwill has not only been instrumental in the franchise’s growth and success but also in establishing the Valley as a world-class destination for the industry’s most elite and sought-after sporting events. While leading the Cardinals to new heights of on-field performance, Michael has also strengthened the community through impactful philanthropic initiatives and spear-headed the efforts to bring countless mega-events to our state, all of which cement his legacy as a driving force in Arizona sports."
Bidwill took over operations for the franchise in 2007 when his father handed over day-to-day duties after being an owner of the Cardinals dating back to 1962. After his father passed in 2019, he succeeded as chariman.
Mathieu began his NFL career with Arizona after the Cardinals made him a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He remained with the organization through the 2017 season and collected All-Pro/Pro Bowl honors during his stint in the desert.
To date, he's played 180 games in his career, 66 coming with Arizona.
