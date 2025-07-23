HIGHLIGHTS: Arizona Cardinals First Training Camp Practice
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals officially have training camp practice No. 1 wrapped in the books.
With so much excitement surrounding the team entering 2025, this iteration of training camp began with a sour note - as head coach Jonathan Gannon informed reporters the likes of BJ Ojulari, Walter Nolen III and Bilal Nichols would not be in attendance due to injury.
30 minutes following Gannon, the Cardinals hit the field at State Farm Stadium. Here's everything we were allowed to capture during the first portion of practice:
Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Highlights
Though Gannon wasn't able to confirm how long Nolen would be out with his calf injury, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said he's expected to miss most of training camp.
Ojulari is still recovering from a knee injury that saw him miss all of 2024 while Nichols rebounds from a neck injury that ended his season after just six games.
All other Cardinals players were in attendance today, as confirmed by Gannon.
With so many distractions such as camp holdouts and contract issues occurring through the league, the Cardinals have been a fairly steady ship in that regard - which is a testament to figures such as general manager Monti Ossenfort and owner Michael Bidwill, in the words of Gannon.
"It's a business, so I understand why those things happen. Monti has done a really good job, and Michael have done a really good job to eliminate a lot of those for us. And when you can eliminate a lot of those, now you can concentrate on football and getting better, and you're not really worried about distractions," Gannon said.
"Now, distractions are only distractions if you let them be that, but you're talking about people's lives too. So I understand that. I'm very grateful the spot that we're in as we sit here today, and that's because Michael and Monti have done a really good job with our players and the business side of that. You see a lot of distractions coming up with the business side, which the players should do that. But I feel really good about where the team is at, what our focus is on right now, which is getting better every day. We got to maximize every day."
The Cardinals' practice today was closed for fans, though tomorrow (Thursday, July 24) will be open to the public.